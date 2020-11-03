November 3, 2020

License plates stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

License plates were reported stolen off a rental vehicle at 3:13 p.m. Monday at 2114 E. Main St. 

 

Political signs damaged

Police received a report at 8:09 am.. Monday of political signs that were damaged at 410 E. Clark St. on Sunday night. 

 

Window damaged

A window was reported broken at 9:35 a.m. Monday at 2001 E. Main St. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

 

Door kicked in

A door was reported kicked in at 4:37 p.m. Monday at 426 Adams Ave. 

