Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting Waseca officer

WASECA — Tyler Robert Janovsky was sentenced Friday for the shooting of Waseca Officer Arik Matson.

Janovsky was sentenced to a total of 35 years, at least 2/3 of which he will serve in prison for the January incident where he shot Matson in the head from the top of a garage roof and also shot at Waseca Officer Andrew Harren and Sgt. Tim Schroeder.

Matson has been on the road to recovery from the wound since January, and was able to finally return home to Freeborn last month.

Both Matson and his wife, Megan, spoke at Friday’s sentencing, along with Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought and two Waseca officers as well as the family whose yard the altercation took place in. Statements from Matson’s brother and mother-in-law were also read.

