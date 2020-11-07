Marriages: October 2020

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in October 2020:

Timothy Michael Bennett and Jennifer Lynn Modderman, both of 1605 Todd Ave. in Albert Lea

Colby John Saunders and Eula Brook Johnson, both of 1208 Gene St. in Albert Lea

Dakota Jeffrey Koch and Sydney Monique Mccamish, 621 Larimore Circle in Albert Lea

Kevin Jacob Bergstrom and Karlee Michelle Andersen, both of 201 E. Richway Drive in Albert Lea

Debra Florence Strosahl of 201 E. Richway Drive in Albert Lea and Bradley Stephen Menges of 3035 Brittany Lane NW Apartment H in Rochester

Tun Lon Sein and Esther Hpung Riq, both of 516 Larimore Circle in Albert Lea

Curtis Edward Hurley-Mellard and Vassandra Larae Starling, both of 205 W. State St. in Kiester