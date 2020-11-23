Mavis C. Klouse, age 84 of rural Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 20, 2020, at her home. Mavis Clarene Anderson was born March 6, 1936 in Worth County, Iowa, to Helmer and Lena (Leegaard) Anderson. She attended country school. On February 8, 1953, Mavis was united in marriage to Marvin Klouse in Albert Lea. The couple made their home on a farm near Austin and together raised two sons, Morris and Merle. In addition to being a homemaker, Mavis worked alongside Marvin as a bookkeeper when he started Klouse Concrete Construction in 1974. She was a member of Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church. Mavis loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed watching all their activities.

Survivors include her sons, Morris (Debra) Klouse and Merle (Diane) Klouse, all of rural Rose Creek; grandchildren, Kevin (Amanda) Klouse, Barbara (Justin) Goslee, Brian (Amie) Klouse, Bradley (Heather) Klouse, Becky (Derek) Morrow, and Randy (Jena) Klouse; 15 great grandchildren; brother – in – law Erling Brudvig of Lake Mills, IA, sister – in – law, Nina Anderson of Ellendale; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helmer and Lena Anderson; and her husband, Marvin Klouse in 2018, sisters; Myrtle Berge, Laurene Groe, Lillian Pixley and Carol Brudvig, a brother, Harlan Anderson

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Meyer officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Interment will be in the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in St. Ansgar, IA. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.