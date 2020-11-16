A private family memorial service for Michael “Mike” Erlandson will be livestreamed to his obituary page on the Bonnerup Funeral Service website beginning around 1:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020, with Rev. Steven Schwartz officiating. www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com

Michael Paul Erlandson was met by his parents, infant brother, and grandson on November 15th, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in Albert Lea, Mn. He was 59 years old.

Michael “Mike” Erlandson was born on October 17th, 1961, to Herman and Doris Erlandson, in rural Manchester, Mn. Mike spent his childhood living on the family farm, and continued to live there with his family, until having to reside at Good Sam’s.

Mike was diagnosed with Bladder Cancer in October 2019 and fought a courageous battle. Mike worked at various jobs throughout his life, but loved farming, wood-working, and working on automobiles. Most of all, loved to spend time with his family.

Mike was united in marriage on May 9th, 1981 to Kristie Duann Ofstedal. To this marriage, three children were born; Cassie (Pat) O’Connor, and their children, Zackariah, Kaidyn, Emmerson, Jace, and Mikaela of Elkton, MN. Alexander Erlandson, and partner Dakota Hasz of La Crosse, WI. Nicholas Erlandson, and his children Lucy, and Eliana of Glenville, MN.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kris, children, Cassie, Alex, and Nick, and their children. Older brother, John and his wife Kathy and their children. Along with several family and friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Doris Erlandson, infant brother, grandson Micah, mother-in-law Arlys Jensen, along with several other family and friends.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Mathew 5:4