Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

If preliminary results hold, the Senate GOP’s already narrow majority will slip by one seat to 34-33 next year.

In the St. Cloud area, Democratic challenger Aric Putnam has a 316-vote lead over Republican incumbent Sen. Jerry Relph after Tuesday’s deadline for late-arriving absentee ballots. The spread is 0.8 percentage point, which is outside the automatic recount margin.

Relph said he’s considering whether to ask for a recount in all or selected precincts. He declined to say if he’s considering legal action to disqualify absentee ballots that arrived after Election Day.

House Democrats are expected to hold a 70-64 majority when next year’s session convenes if the preliminary results stand, though three races are close enough to trigger automatic recounts. That represents a net gain of five seats for the GOP.

The Legislature will convene for its sixth special session of the year Thursday with its current membership.