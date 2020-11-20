Organizations

Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

The Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary No. 552 met Oct. 24 at the Legion. President Sandy Anderson welcomed everyone and led them in the pledges.

The secretary’s report and the treasurer’s report were read and accepted. A motion was made to pay for stamps for Anderson for Auxiliary correspondence. The motion was accepted. A motion was made to pay the per capita and the junior dues, which totaled $132, to the district headquarters. The motion was accepted.

The membership report was stated that the group is still missing two renewals. Otherwise, in the district, their unit is in third place out of 48 units.

Anderson will send Veterans Day cards to members of the Freeborn American Legion.

Normally the group would announce upcoming events, but after the discussion, it was decided to cancel its community coffee time in November. Also canceled is the hospice tree lighting ceremony and the reading of the names, which preceded the potluck and bingo party. These would have been Dec. 6, but due to social distancing, it is not possible to host the events. Hospice memorials can still be given and sent to Farmers State Bank of Freeborn. As of this submission, Santa is still coming for his visit from 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Legion.

The group’s next meeting is Nov. 21 at the Legion hall.