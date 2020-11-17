Pickup stolen and other reports

Police received a report at 9:13 a.m. Monday of a white 2008 GMC pickup that was stolen at 102 Columbus Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 8:21 a.m. Monday of a reported hit-and-run on South Third Avenue.

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 3:17 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Mill Street.

Vehicles rummaged through

Police received a report at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday of vehicles that were rummaged through at 122 N. Sixth Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Shane Phillip Bennett, 32, on a local warrant at 4:03 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Third Street.

Police arrested Jamie Lee Tippery, 37, on a local warrant and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and hypodermic needle at 8:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Fifth Street and Virginia Place.