Pickup stolen and other reports
Police received a report at 9:13 a.m. Monday of a white 2008 GMC pickup that was stolen at 102 Columbus Ave.
Hit-and-run reported
Police received a report at 8:21 a.m. Monday of a reported hit-and-run on South Third Avenue.
Theft reported
A theft was reported at 3:17 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Mill Street.
Vehicles rummaged through
Police received a report at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday of vehicles that were rummaged through at 122 N. Sixth Ave.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Shane Phillip Bennett, 32, on a local warrant at 4:03 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Third Street.
Police arrested Jamie Lee Tippery, 37, on a local warrant and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and hypodermic needle at 8:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Fifth Street and Virginia Place.
