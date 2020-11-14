Principal’s Corner: Everyone has to be flexible learners right now

Principal’s Corner by Nick Sofio

At Lakeview Elementary School, our teachers frequently work with our students on being flexible learners. A flexible learner can have a variety of meanings, yet at its core, it is a mindset of adapting to the changes and challenges that may occur while a student is learning. As we progress through the school yeaar, we are finding that having that flexible learning mindset extends beyond the classroom and our students.

The 2020-21 school year has stretched our students’ flexible learner mindset in ways no other school year has in the past. In addition to returning to school after being away for such a significant amount of time, our first- through fifth-grade students came back to school in August needing to learn new routines, procedures and safeguards put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students of all ages and grade levels have successfully adjusted to our virtual instruction every Friday. We continue to learn that kids are resilient, and will be successful when they are provided with the support and encouragement.

In addition to our students, the teachers and staff members at Lakeview Elementary have needed to model and adapt this same mindset. Many have learned new technology, ways to deliver instruction to our students, and keep them engaged in their learning while keeping in mind social distancing. With our shift in the coming weeks over to distance learning for a period of time, our teachers are again collaborating about teaching our students in the virtual world each day. Their dedication to each of the students in their classroom propels them to continue to learn, grow and develop no matter the circumstances in front of them.

As teachers and educators, we are proud of the work of our students and get excited about their academic success. This year, our teachers are learning and growing alongside our students as we continue to keep in mind that we all are flexible learners no matter our age.

Nick Sofio is the principal of Lakeview Elementary School.