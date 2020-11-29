November 29, 2020

Residents show support for law enforcement

By Sarah Stultz

Published 5:04 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020

About two dozen people came out to the corner of Broadway and College Street late Sunday afternoon to show their support for local law enforcement after a standoff and shooting earlier in the day.

Most carried signs, and they waved as people drove by honking their horns.

