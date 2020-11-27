Robin Gudal: Missing loved ones during this time

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

This column is dedicated to some very dear loved ones — Mom, son Isaac (Ann), and Aunt Sandy, just to name a few — among other dearly loved ones.

I miss you.

I am thankful for technology — FaceTime, Zoom, a telephone and good old-fashioned letters. However, I miss being able to touch and hug you. My mother is in a care facility (Minneapolis) and I have not seen her in person since last January — she and the 10 women in the facility survived COVID. Tough gals! Our son and his fiancee live in New York and we haven’t seen them since November 2019. Aunt Sandy lives only miles away, but due to being at-risk, we haven’t had our tea times since March — oh, how I miss her loving on me. There are others whom I love dearly: siblings, relatives, and friends.

My heart feels heavy when I stop and allow myself to feel it.

Years ago, soon after my mother went into a care facility, I remember through tears my dad sharing with me, “Robin, I miss being touched!” We all need human interaction: touch, affection, kindness. Thank you, Dad, for this insight. I have been mindful of this as I know many widows and widowers; a loving brush on the arm, a thoughtful hug, a touch!

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (I am taking a liberty here and adding: give you peace and contentment). Matthew 11:28 NIV.

So, what do we do? Well, I pray. I don’t believe there is much else to do as a Christian, but to turn my sadness over to him.

“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, ESV

I know many of us are weary, tired, fatigued, just over this season of reality. May I encourage you to turn to him to be your strength.

From “In Christ Alone”: “In Christ alone my hope is found. He is my light, my strength, my song. This cornerstone, this solid ground. Firm through the fiercest drought and storm. What heights of love, what depths of peace. When fears are stilled, when strivings cease. My comforter, my all in all. Here in the love of Christ I stand.”

Anchor: Its purpose is to stabilize the vessel. I will choose Jesus as my anchor.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal, intentional in life, is a wife, momma, nana, friend, a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.