Sons of Norway meeting planned
Sons of Norway members will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, according to a press release. The program will feature the film “The Rockettes: A Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular.”
The committee will be Marilyn Matson, Marlene Thompson and Joan Anderson. Members are asked to bring a donation for the Salvation Army — either a cash donation or food item.
You Might Like
Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop car
CLAYTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol had a little advice for a guy who transported a snowmobile by strapping... read more