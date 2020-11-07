Southwest standout student

Anna Laskowske

Age: 13

Parents: Jeffery and Linda Laskowske

Where are you from?

Albert Lea.

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?

Hawthorne.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

My favorite teacher is Mr. Ware, as he teaches one of my favorite classes and he just generally makes class fun.

Favorite book/author:

My favorite book is “Diary of Anne Frank.”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:

In fifth grade I was in math masters and battle of the books; in sixth grade I was also in those events, but we did not get to do competitions due to COVID-19.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

My advice to the younger students in Albert Lea is to always be yourself no matter what others think.

Staff quote:

“As a student, Anna truly leads by example. She has taken this year’s learning platform head on with a positive mindset. No matter what task she is given by teachers to complete, she gives it her all.” — Jill Nelson and Laura Wangen