Southwest standout student

Allondra De Rosas Lazaro

Age: 12

Parents: Maria Lazaro and Alfonso De Rosas

Where are you from?

Albert Lea.

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?

Halverson.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

My favorite teacher is Mr. Dibble, because he is awesome.

Favorite book/author:

I love all books and authors.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:

Yearbook.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

Do your home work and stay safe.

Teacher quote:

“Allondra always comes to school with a positive attitude. She has a great sense of humor that helps set the tone of her surroundings throughout the day. She is thoughtful of others and makes sure that all are included in the task at hand. Allondra is driven in her school work and self-advocates when she is striving to find the answer to a problem. We are lucky to have such a positive influence on the Red Team.” — Cathy Baumann