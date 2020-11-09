Theft by fraud and other reports

A fraudulent online order was reported at 12:07 p.m. Friday in Manchester.

An authorized money transfer from a bank account was reported at 9:43 a.m. Friday in Albert Lea.

Vehicle damaged by fire

A vehicle was reportedly damaged by fire on Sunday morning at 815 S. Broadway. According to the Albert Lea Fire Department, firefighters and police officers were dispatched for the fire at 10:16 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a Jeep Liberty with the engine compartment on fire. Crews extinguished the fire quickly, and the cause of the fire was found to be a short in the wiring. No other vehicles or buildings were damaged, and no one was injured.

1 cited for underage drinking, driving

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited Derek Michael Schroht, 19, for underage drinking and driving and use of a communications device while driving after a traffic stop at 11:59 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Turtle Creek Road and 810th Avenue.

Damage reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:03 p.m. Sunday of damage done to a truck at 534 Main St. in Emmons. Parts were also taken off of it.

A window was reported broken at 2:18 p.m. Sunday at 940 Jefferson Ave.

Break-in reported

A break-in was reported at 3:23 p.m. Friday at 1427 Academy Ave. The front door was damaged, and a water heater was taken.

1 arrested after crash

Police arrested Mue She after receiving a report at 8:36 p.m. Sunday at 1009 St. Peter Ave. of a vehicle that rear-ended a parked car at 1009 St. Peter Ave. She is expected to be charged with criminal vehicular operation, second-degree driving while intoxicated, open container violation and child restraint violation.

1 arrested for violation

Police arrested Michael Leonard Everett, 42, for a harassment restraining order violation at 4:54 p.m. Friday at 1205 S. Newton Ave.

Thefts reported

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 7:31 a.m. Saturday at 1424 Martin Road. The incident reportedly took place between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

A firearm was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 6:53 a.m. Sunday at 1204 S. Newton Ave.

Counterfeit bills reported

Two counterfeit $20 bills were reported at 8:47 p.m. Sunday at 910 S. Broadway.