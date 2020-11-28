Vacancies in state boards, councils, committees

The office of the Minnesota secretary of state released a notice of vacancies for various state boards, councils and committees that are accepting applications, according to a press release. Minnesotans are encouraged to apply and serve in demonstration of public service. The full list of 682 vacancies can be found on its website.

Applications may be submitted online, and must be submitted within 21 days of the publish date listed on the open positions page to be assured of full consideration by the appointing authority. Appointing authorities may choose to review applications received by the secretary of state after the 21-day application period.

Applicants are encouraged to use the online application as the appointing authority will have access to the information as soon as it is submitted. Applications submitted via downloadable application may experience some delay in reaching the appointing authority.

Paper applications may be submitted by email to open appointments or by mail or in person to the office of the Minnesota secretary of state, 180 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155-1299.

In accordance with the Minnesota Open Appointments Law, the secretary of state acts as an administrator in publishing vacancies, receiving applications and recording appointments, the release stated. Applications will be reviewed and appointments made by the appointing authorities; questions about specific vacancies and appointments should be directed to the appointing authority. Applications are kept on file for a one-year period.