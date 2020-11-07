Veterans fundraiser launched
Hy-Vee announced the start of Homefront Round Up, its annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families, according to a press release. The fundraiser will be through Nov. 15 at more than 275 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region.
In its eighth year, Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up invites customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or any other amount. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.
Virtual meeting on emerald ash borer planned
