Worth County election results

The following are the results of the elections in Worth County:

President and vice president

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris 1,593 36.13%

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 2,732 61.96%

Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson 8 0.18%

Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr 8 0.18%

Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler 1 0.02%

Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker 7 0.16%

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen 38 0.86%

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard 4 0.09%

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball 14 0.32%

Write-in 4 0.09%

U.S. senator

Theresa Greenfield 1,799 41.19%

Joni Ernst 2,420 55.40%

Rick Stewart 98 2.24%

Suzanne Herzog 46 1.05%

Write-in 5 0.11%

U.S. representative, District 1

Abby Finkenauer 1,666 38.75%

Ashley Hinson 2,627 61.11%

Write-in 6 0.14%

State senator, District 26

Deb Scharper 1,398 32.33%

Waylon Brown 2,921 67.55%

Write-in 5 0.12%

State representative, District 51

Jane Podgorniak 1,219 28.07%

Jane Bloomingdale 3,117 71.19%

Write-in 6 0.14%

County supervisor, District 2

Gary A. Hanson 1,197 84.89%

Write-in 213 15.11%

County auditor

Jacki A. Backhaus 3,999 98.47%

Write-in 62 1.53%

County sheriff

Dan Fank 3,981 96.98%

Write-in 124 3.02%

Barton Township trustee

Curtis Bartz 104 99.05%

Write-in 1 0.95%

Bristol Township trustee

Douglas Arneson 147 98.66%

Write-in 2 1.34%

Brookfield Township trustee

Bill Imlau 126 96.92%

Write-in 4 3.08%

Danville Township trustee

Brett Backhaus 141 97.92%

Write-in 3 2.08%

Deer Creek Township trustee

Mark Davidson 82 92.13%

Write-in 7 7.87%

Fertile Township trustee

Dwight Bruns 205 100%

Grove Township trustee

Lois Lawler 102 97.14%

Write-in 3 2.86%

Hartland Township trustee

Douglas Wallin 133 99.25%

Write-in 1 0.75%

Kensett Township trustee

Larry Foley 124 99.2%

Write-in 1 0.8%

Lincoln Township trustee

James Dobel 199 100%

Silver Lake Township trustee

Mike Thompson 129 100%

Union Township trustee

Ronald Balek 180 98.36%

Write-in 3 1.64%

Soil and Water Conservation District commissioner

Vote for 3

Harlan Helgeson 3,084 34.22%

Dennis Meyer 3,035 33.68%

James Dobel 2,851 31.64%

Write-in 41 0.45%

County Agrictultural Extension Council

Vote for 4

Peter Julseth 3,086 26.83%

Allyson Krull 2,884 25.08%

Karla M. Larson 2,634 22.9%

Jessica Lutz 2,864 24.9%

Write-in 33 0.29%

Retain Supreme Court Justice Edward Mansfield

Yes 2,574 74.03%

No 903 25.97%

Retain Supreme Court Justice Christopher McDonald

Yes 2,569 74.44%

No 882 25.56%

Retain Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman

Yes 2,524 73.16%

No 926 26.84%

Retain Supreme Court Justice Susan Kay Christensen

Yes 2,657 76.26%

No 827 23.74%

Retain Court of Appeals Judge David May

Yes 2,585 76.34%

No 801 23.66%

Retain Court of Appeals Judge Julie A. Schumacher

Yes 2,620 77.38%

No 766 22.62%

Retain Court of Appeals Judge Sharon Soorholtz Greer

Yes 2,537 75.53%

No 822 24.47%

Retain Court of Appeals Judge Thomas N. Bower

Yes 2,511 75.54%

No 813 24.46%

Retain District 2A Judge Christopher Foy

Yes 2,553 76.19%

No 798 23.81%

Retain District 2A Judge Gregg R. Rosenbladt

Yes 2,567 76.08%

No 807 23.92%

Retain District 2A Judge DeDra Schroeder

Yes 2,599 76.6%

No 794 23.4%

Retain District 2A Judge Colleen D. Weiland

Yes 2,611 77.52%

No 757 22.48%

Retain District 2A Associate Judge Karen Kaufman Salic

Yes 2,615 77.53%

No 758 22.47%

Retain District 2A Associate Judge Adam D. Sauer

Yes 2,640 78.64%

No 717 21.36%

Public Measure 1

Yes 980 25.3%

No 2,894 74.7%