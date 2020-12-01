1 arrested after reported chase and other reports
Police arrested Bradley Joe Caswell, 35, for fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, reckless driving, driving after revocation and possession of a controlled substance after a vehicle pursuit at 1:58 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of East 11th Street.
1 cited after reported fight in jail
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office cited Brandon David Stigney, 37, for fifth-degree assault after a reported fight in the Freeborn County jail at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday.
Bad check reported
The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a bad check from earlier in the month at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.
License plate stolen
Police received a report at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday of a license plate that had been stolen from a truck at 2002 E. Main St.
Computer theft reported
Police received a report at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday of a reported theft of a computer at 517 E. Fourth St.
Lawnmower stolen
A Craftsman lawnmower was reported stolen from a garage at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday at 607 Oak Lane.
Catalytic converter cut off vehicle
A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday at 2114 E. Main St. The theft reportedly happened overnight.
Windows broken out
A window was reported broken on a vehicle at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday at 639 Marshall St.
Damage was reported to windows at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday at 711 Madison Ave.
