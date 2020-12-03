3-5 inches of snow expected in storm

Three to five inches of snow are predicted for the Albert Lea area today as a winter storm moves through the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting at 9 a.m. today and continuing to 6 a.m. Wednesday for portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

With the snow, people should plan on slippery road conditions, particularly for the evening commute.

The Weather Service states the heaviest snow is expected this afternoon and evening.

Though the chance of receiving more than 4 inches of snow has decreased slightly, the chance of receiving at least 2 inches of snow remains high, the weather agency stated. There could also be a brief period of freezing drizzles this evening as precipitation tapers off.

Precipitation is expected to begin around noon in the Albert Lea area.

