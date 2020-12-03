3 Panthers, 3 Rebels earn  conference honors

Three volleyball players from both NRHEG and United South Central each earned Gopher Conference awards for their play this season.

In a press release given out Monday morning, the Rebels had two seniors and one junior honors, while the Panthers had two seniors and a freshman receive an award.

While neither team had a player named to the first team All-Conference, each had one player named to the second team. Senior Kendall Johnson was given the honor for the Panthers, and senior Josie Schumann was selected for the Rebels.

Junior Sam Swanson was selected to the honorable mention team from United South Central, and senior Grace Tufte was selected from NRHEG.

The Gopher Conference also gives out sportsmanship awards to select players.

Freshman Hallie Schultz from NRHEG and senior Dani Kirkeide from United South Central were selected for the honor.

Both teams had their seasons shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Panthers ended the season 1-6, in sixth place in the conference. The Rebels finished 1-4 and in seventh place.