April Jeppson: What quotes motivate you in your life?

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

This week I just want to share with you all my favorite quotes:

“It’s never too late to be who you might have been.” — George Eliot

The quote is written on a small block of wood in my kitchen, near my sink. I’ve read it so many times that I think it’s ingrained in my being — it’s simply a part of me now. I know that if I want to learn something, or change something or create something — then I should do it. Allowing age or missed opportunities to determine my trajectory? Heck no! Allowing mistakes of my past to determine my future? No way, Jose!

“Get on your knees and pray, then get on your feet and work.” — Gordon B Hinckley

This one is also in my home, in my living room on the bookshelf. I came across it a long time ago. The concept of giving it to God and letting it go was not new to me. However, there was something different about this one that spoke to me personally. It’s all about action. I need to do the work and pray about it. Then I need to get up and do my best to tackle the problem. Praying for food on the table and then doing absolutely nothing about it is a sure fire way to not get food on your table. However, applying for jobs, calling for assistance, talking to a friend — all these actions are much more likely to heed positive results.

“Everybody is a genius, but if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” — Albert Einstein

As a teen and young adult, this quote helped me embrace the parts of me that were different. It allowed me to feel confident in rooms of people that had higher degrees and made more money. I quickly understood that just because Bob is better at advanced calculus than I am, doesn’t mean he’s smarter than me. I might be a better cook, hair stylist, artist or conversationalist. Intelligence can not be confined to only a few textbooks.

As a parent I often think of these when I’m teaching my children a new skill that is hard for them to grasp. Just because they are struggling to ride their bike or tie their shoes, doesn’t mean they aren’t going to live fulfilling lives. It allows me to release some of that undue pressure on them and simply enjoy watching them learn.

“Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

I come across this one every few years and it’s a perfect reminder as to what I don’t want to be. It’s easy to fall into the trap of only talking about people. It’s especially easy if you’re bored with nothing better to do. They say idle minds are the devil’s playground, and I wholeheartedly agree. The harder I work and the more I learn, the less I care about discussing the day-to-day workings of Jane Doe, and the more I want to discuss what we can do to better the world. At the end of the day it also feels a lot better to talk about ideas and concepts.

Sometimes I write about what I’m going through, and other times I write simply to process my thoughts. I know I’m not alone when I say I could use a little more positivity and motivation nowadays, so perhaps this will help someone besides myself — but if not, it did help pump me up a tad.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.