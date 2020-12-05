Area Learning Center standout student

Sargba Borkay (soon to be Cantrell Sar Petersen when I get adopted)

Age: 19

Parents: My parents are Tori and Jacob Petersen

Where are you from and where did you go to elementary school?

I am from Monrovia, Liberia.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

My favorite teacher is Mr. Alexander, because he opens assignments up for me even on the weekends and holidays so I can keep working.

Current/past activities, work, volunteer work:

In my free time, I like to play basketball and play with my little brother, Leyonder, and hold my baby sister, Ezzeri. I work at Hy-Vee and Burger King.

What do you plan to do after high school?

After I graduate I want to go into the military.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

Stay working and never give up. Look for your weaknesses and overcome that. And then find your strength and use that.