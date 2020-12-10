Body found in Shady Oaks identified

No foul play is suspected in the death of the person who was found deceased Nov. 29 in Shady Oaks apartments during the evacuation of the building at the end of an hours-long standoff.

Albert Lea police said the person, identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as Thomas Ernest Shevland, 75, died from apparent natural causes.

To this date, the cause of death is undetermined.

There was found to be no direct correlation with the standoff investigation, in which an Albert Lea man reportedly shot and injured three people.