December 2, 2020

Builders seminar canceled

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

With thought and consultation with staff, administration and health advisors, the city of Albert Lea will not hold a builders seminar in spring 2021, according to a press release. The city will re-evaluate the situation for 2022.

Other options for training can be found at secure.doli.state.mn.us/ccldcecourses/.

For more information, contact the inspections department at 507-377-4340.

