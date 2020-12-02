Builders seminar canceled
With thought and consultation with staff, administration and health advisors, the city of Albert Lea will not hold a builders seminar in spring 2021, according to a press release. The city will re-evaluate the situation for 2022.
Other options for training can be found at secure.doli.state.mn.us/ccldcecourses/.
For more information, contact the inspections department at 507-377-4340.
