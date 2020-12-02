Bulldogs and Vikings drop basketball games

Both the Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett girls’ basketball teams were in action Tuesday night as Lake Mills hosted West Hancock and Northwood-Kensett traveled to take on North Butler.

The Bulldogs lost to a very tough Eagles team 88-32 and the Vikings were in a close battle, but came up short against the Bearcats 30-26.

Lake Mills head coach Garrett Patterson said his team went up against a state-tournament caliber team in West Hancock. Patterson said the Bulldogs were outmatched and turned the ball over too many times to keep themselves in the game.

Two Bulldogs were in doubles figures. Freshman Brynn Rogness led the team with 13 points and sophomore Ella Stene was close behind with 11. Junior Leah Moen, and sophomores Natalie Brandenburg, Josie Helgeson and Ellie Hanna combined for eight points.

“We saw glimpses of the team we want to be by the end of the season,” Patterson said. “We just need to put it together for four quarters.”

The Bulldogs are now 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Top of Iowa West Conference. They will play again Friday when they travel to Belmond-Klemme.

For the Vikings, the game was much tighter. However, after falling into a small deficit in the first quarter, they were unable to claw their way back.

Junior Carly Hengesteg was the leading scorer with nine points and was point shy of a double-double, after finishing with 10 boards. Freshman Chloe Costello put up eight, pulled down four rebounds and dished out three assists. Senior Sydney Welch, junior Hayley Wallin and freshman Madelynn Hanson each had three points.

The Vikings fall to 0-1 on the season and play again Friday in their home opener, hosting the Huskies of Nashua-Plainfield.