Bulldogs win three duals in TIC quad, Brandenburg hits 400

Lake Mills wrestlers traveled to Swea City Thursday night for their second Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular of the season.

The Bulldogs wrestled exceptionally well, winning each dual handily.

In the opener, Saint Ansgar was the opponent, and the Bulldogs came away with a 63-18 victory. This was followed up by another quick 78-6 win over North Union.

“We racked up a lot of pins in the first couple duals,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “It is important our wrestlers continue to work on getting better just like they did tonight.”

The nightcap pitted two squads that were undefeated in duals on the season. Lake Mills controlled the dual throughout and came away with an impressive 54-15 win.

“The team looked exceptional against Central Springs,” Brandenburg said. “Our conditioning and technique have come a long way since the first meet.”

Bulldogs who finished the night a perfect 3-0 were Kinser Hanson, Lucas Humphrey, Garrett Ham, Jack Ramaker, Alex Beaty, Brett Peterson, Casey Hanson and Elijah Wagner.

With the wins, Lake Mills improved to 10-0 on the season.

In the second dual of the night, Brandenburg reached the 400 win mark for his career. It was fitting place for Brandenburg as the win came seven miles away from the acreage he grew up on between Swea City and Armstrong. His career record is now 401-86.

“Coming to Lake Mills was the best decision I ever made,” Brandenburg said. “I have been blessed to have great assistant coaches, wrestlers, managers, parents and fans. It has also helped having such a great youth program.”

Lake Mills 63,

Saint Ansgar 18

106- Kinser Hanson (LM) pinned Emma Hall, 1:13.

113- Lucas Humphrey (LM) pinned Leah Jorgenson, :42.

120- Garrett Ham (LM) dec. Nathan Brumm, 3-2.

126- Regan Witt (SA) won by forfeit.

132- Jack Ramaker (LM) pinned Caleb Levan, 2:40.

138- Dalton Thorson (LM) pinned Matt Hall, :55.

145- Alex Beaty (LM) pinned Christian Hermanson, 1:28.

152- Brett Peterson (LM) won by forfeit.

160- Casey Hanson (LM) won by forfeit.

170- Lorne Isler (SA) pinned Nate Womack, :48.

182- Brady Hanson (LM) won by forfeit.

195- Elijah Wagner (LM) won by forfeit.

220- Sage Hulshizer (SA) pinned Brayden Lindeman, 3:40.

285- Broodie Lawson (LM) won by forfeit.

Lake Mills 78,

North Union 6

113- Humphrey (LM) pinned Gavyn Morphew, :53.

120- Ham (LM) pinned Liam Kollasch, 1:03.

126- Andrew Womack (LM) won by forfeit.

132- Ramaker (LM) pinned Talan Priester, :26.

138- Thorson (LM) pinned Dalton Tobin, 1:52.

145- Beaty (LM) pinned Josh Rogers, 2:53.

152- Peterson (LM) won by forfeit.

160- C. Hanson (LM) pinned Kacey Hamsmith, :44.

170- B. Hanson (LM) won by forfeit.

182- Wagner (LM) pinned Kaleb Lufkin, :35.

195- Trevor Kruse (NU) pinned Charles Jackson, :16.

220- Lindeman (LM) pinned Niccolo Grunig, :16.

285- Lawson (LM) pinned Kolton Walter, :27.

106- K. Hanson (LM) pinned Harley Tobin, 1:31.

Lake Mills 54, Central Springs 15

120- Ham (LM) won by forfeit.

126- Clay McDonough (CS) pinned A. Womack, :18.

132- Ramaker (LM) pinned Brock Mathers, 3:55.

138- Bryce McDonough (CS) dec. Thorson, 10-4.

145- Beaty (LM) dec. Preston Prazak, 8-5.

152- Peterson (LM) pinned Peyton Strouth, :36.

160- Caleb Albert (LM) pinned Nick Goskeson, 3:38.

170- C. Hanson (LM) dec.Kaden Jacobson, 6-0.

182- N. Womack (LM) won by forfeit.

195- Wagner (LM) pinned Josh Ginapp, :37.

220- Dalton Dewitt (CS) dec. Lindeman, 3-1.

285- Colton O’Hern (CS) dec. Lawson, 5-0.

106- K. Hanson (LM) won by forfeit.

113- Humphrey (LM) won by forfeit.