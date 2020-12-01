December 2, 2020

Campus notes

Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Lake Mills graduate earns dean’s award

Faith Christenson, a member of the Colgate University class of 2022, has earned the spring 2020 dean’s award for academic excellence. Christenson is an English major and a graduate of Lake Mills High School from Lake Mills. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2020 dean’s award for academic excellence.

