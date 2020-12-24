Car hits building and other reports

Harry Everett Larkin, 87, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea after he reportedly struck a building in a car at Dollar Tree, 2308 Hendrickson Road. Two window panes at the store were broken. Police stated Larkin was attempting to park the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Vehicle reported stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday at 412 Euclid Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday in Albert Lea.