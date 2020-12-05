Court Dispositions: Dec. 1-3, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Dec. 1

Juan Carlos Perez-Dejesus, 40, 2405 Forest Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Raymond Allen Riedl, 57, 64143 285 St., Wells. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Continued for dismissal. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction six months. Fees $75.

Mitchell Gene Harig, 53, 29501 County Road 45, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Deer hunting – may not hunt with aid or use of bait. Fees $380.

Andrea Chavez Huacuja, 28, 105 E. Front St., Hayward. Count 1: Illegal use of registration tabs. Fees $380.

Dec. 2

Roman Lee Archie, 36, 811 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $200.

Andrew Paul Johnson, 22, 2547 160 Ave., Grasston. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $280.

Dalon Maurice Reed, 30, 7238 17th Ave. S., Richfield. Count 1: Teft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 365 days, stay 354 days for two years, credit for time served 11 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees including restitution $1,047.78.

Enriquez Oscar Saavedra, 45, 1715 SE Marshall St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault (gross misdemeanor). Local confinement 365 days, stay 363 days for two years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation two years. Fees including restitution $1,080. Local confinement 30 days, credit for time served eight days.

John Edward Malakowsky, 52, 1209 Virginia Place, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $280.

Dean Walter Wegge, 61, 103 Second St. SW, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Second degree gross misdemeanor test refusal. Local confinement 365 days, stay 363 days for four years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation four years. Home monitor (electronic alcohol) 30 days for indeterminate. Fees $1,004. Count 2: Third degree gross misdemeanor – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Gross misdemeanor B card violation. Dismissed. Count 4: Petty misdemeanor traffic regulation – keep to the right. Dismissed.

Amber Rose Anderson, 33, 118 Vista Villa Court, Waseca. Count 1: Criminal vehicular operation – substantial bodily harm – under influence alcohol (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Criminal vehicular operation – substantial bodily harm – alcohol concentration .08 or more (felony). Fees $130. Service – adult sentence to service 80 hours for indeterminate. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee 12 months, one day; stay for three years. Local confinement 30 days, credit for time served one day. Serve as sentence to serve. Supervised probation three years. Count 3: Second degree DWI – driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Second degree driving with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more. Dismissed. Count 5: Child passenger restraint system – child under 8 and under 57 inches not fastened. Dismissed.

Almondo Baker, 40, 1020 Farnam St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 103/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Joseph Lee Marlin, 37, 807 E. Ninth St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No insurance driver. Fees $200.

Dec. 3

Bryan Robert Fallon, 47, 1207 Dwane St., South St. Paul. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 84/70. Fees $130. Count 2: Hands-free law – engage in cellular phone or video call. Fees $50.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.