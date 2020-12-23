December 23, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Faribault County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:28 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Minnesota reported 75 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one person in Faribault County.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person was between 80 and 84 years old and is the ninth death in the county.

Deaths across the state came from 36 counties, including people ranging in age from late 50s to late 90s. Forty-five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and three resided in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

The state has now has 4,971 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,220 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The number of new cases across the state continues the downward trend with 1,513 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 402,519. Of that number, about 23,000 are still considered active cases and as of Monday 1,060 were hospitalized, including 228 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported seven new cases and has now had 1,887 cumulative cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the total cases, 87 are considered active. No new hospitalizations were reported Wednesday.

The new cases included one person in their 20s, three people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 860 total cases
  • Mower County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 3,245 total cases
  • Steele County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,443 total cases
  • Waseca County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,669 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 969 22 991 32
Anoka 26,410 1,816 28,226 302
Becker 2,573 45 2,618 32
Beltrami 2,707 97 2,804 34
Benton 3,626 147 3,773 72
Big Stone 412 9 421 3
Blue Earth 4,855 24 4,879 27
Brown 1,905 39 1,944 27
Carlton 2,245 271 2,516 34
Carver 6,010 247 6,257 32
Cass 1,844 24 1,868 18
Chippewa 1,198 33 1,231 21
Chisago 3,830 178 4,008 26
Clay 5,984 66 6,050 73
Clearwater 618 12 630 13
Cook 102 0 102 0
Cottonwood 1,124 77 1,201 14
Crow Wing 4,356 59 4,415 53
Dakota 28,275 895 29,170 261
Dodge 1,129 3 1,132 3
Douglas 3,254 120 3,374 55
Faribault 856 4 860 9
Fillmore 1,015 13 1,028 0
Freeborn 1,875 10 1,885 17
Goodhue 2,834 23 2,857 37
Grant 362 3 365 7
Hennepin 81,568 2,227 83,795 1,328
Houston 1,071 47 1,118 11
Hubbard 1,347 16 1,363 34
Isanti 2,401 145 2,546 30
Itasca 2,586 31 2,617 33
Jackson 721 42 763 5
Kanabec 879 18 897 18
Kandiyohi 5,228 47 5,275 57
Kittson 301 36 337 18
Koochiching 523 11 534 8
Lac qui Parle 528 42 570 14
Lake 484 43 527 15
Lake of the Woods 143 5 148 1
Le Sueur 1,859 18 1,877 15
Lincoln 435 7 442 1
Lyon 2,688 55 2,743 26
Mahnomen 378 1 379 7
Marshall 649 16 665 12
Martin 1,515 20 1,535 24
McLeod 2,954 35 2,989 34
Meeker 1,803 25 1,828 30
Mille Lacs 1,923 59 1,982 43
Morrison 2,745 105 2,850 39
Mower 3,207 38 3,245 23
Murray 702 28 730 5
Nicollet 1,979 23 2,002 30
Nobles 3,420 59 3,479 44
Norman 404 1 405 8
Olmsted 8,756 30 8,786 52
Otter Tail 3,966 133 4,099 45
Pennington 797 76 873 13
Pine 2,218 83 2,301 12
Pipestone 834 25 859 21
Polk 2,961 181 3,142 47
Pope 667 5 672 3
Ramsey 34,897 1,169 36,066 649
Red Lake 262 35 297 3
Redwood 1,250 27 1,277 26
Renville 1,207 49 1,256 37
Rice 5,198 66 5,264 47
Rock 948 57 1,005 10
Roseau 1,457 112 1,569 13
Scott 10,379 275 10,654 74
Sherburne 6,985 454 7,439 55
Sibley 951 26 977 4
St. Louis 11,529 454 11,983 181
Stearns 16,078 491 16,569 164
Steele 2,435 8 2,443 9
Stevens 649 5 654 6
Swift 755 22 777 14
Todd 2,177 15 2,192 24
Traverse 180 19 199 2
Wabasha 1,428 6 1,434 2
Wadena 1,051 35 1,086 10
Waseca 1,665 4 1,669 12
Washington 17,332 581 17,913 174
Watonwan 1,012 6 1,018 5
Wilkin 553 18 571 6
Winona 3,434 30 3,464 42
Wright 9,867 636 10,503 79
Yellow Medicine 792 47 839 14
Unknown/missing 403 20 423 1
