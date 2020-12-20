Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Freeborn County

Minnesota reported 70 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, including one person in Freeborn County.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the new death was a person in their early 60s.

The county has now had 17 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The county had nine new lab-confirmed cases reported Sunday, including one person between 0 and 4; one person in their 20s; two people in their 30s; one person in their 40s; one person in their 50s; one person in their 60s and two people in their 70s.

According to the health department, the county has had 1,860 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 84 are still considered active.

Statewide, there were 2,705 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 397,319. Of that number, less than 30,000 are considered active, and as of Thursday, 1,144 people were hospitalized, including 270 in intensive care.

The deaths came from 31 counties. People who died ranged in age from late 50s to over 100. Forty-five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one person lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 836 total cases

• Mower County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,221 total cases

• Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,421 total cases

• Waseca County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,645 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths