Daily COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths statewide, just over 1,000 new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:32 am Monday, December 28, 2020

Minnesota reported continued improvements in its COVID-19 numbers on Monday with smaller increases in new COVID-19 cases and decreased hospitalizations.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state had 1,087 new cases reported on Monday. The state has now had 410,138 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which about 21,000 cases are still considered active.

Hospitalizations dropped to 878, including 203 in intensive care.

The state had 13 new deaths from eight counties of people ranging in age from early 50s to late 90s. Seven resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,160 cumulative deaths, of which 3,339 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 10 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,934. Of that number, 77 are considered active cases.

The new cases included one person between 15 and 19; two people in their 20s; two people in their 30s; two people in their 40s; one person in their 50s; and two people in their 60s.

Faribault County had one new lab-confirmed case and has had 888 total cases; Mower County had four new lab-confirmed cases and has had 3,296 total cases; Steele County reported three new lab-confirmed cases and has had 2,478 total cases; and Waseca County reported three new lab-confirmed cases and has had 1,714 total cases.

The state had a decrease in testing with 13,370 new tests completed, including 12,138 PCR tests and 1,232 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 985 23 1,008 32
Anoka 26,777 1,939 28,716 317
Becker 2,613 47 2,660 32
Beltrami 2,750 100 2,850 36
Benton 3,687 159 3,846 76
Big Stone 420 9 429 3
Blue Earth 4,948 27 4,975 28
Brown 1,946 40 1,986 30
Carlton 2,283 289 2,572 36
Carver 6,102 269 6,371 33
Cass 1,876 28 1,904 19
Chippewa 1,223 33 1,256 23
Chisago 3,908 186 4,094 27
Clay 6,055 68 6,123 77
Clearwater 631 16 647 13
Cook 103 0 103 0
Cottonwood 1,131 79 1,210 14
Crow Wing 4,413 61 4,474 59
Dakota 28,803 1,017 29,820 271
Dodge 1,144 4 1,148 4
Douglas 3,319 129 3,448 57
Faribault 884 4 888 9
Fillmore 1,062 14 1,076 0
Freeborn 1,924 10 1,934 17
Goodhue 2,951 28 2,979 40
Grant 375 3 378 7
Hennepin 82,955 2,399 85,354 1,360
Houston 1,107 49 1,156 12
Hubbard 1,366 18 1,384 37
Isanti 2,446 148 2,594 31
Itasca 2,625 31 2,656 33
Jackson 735 44 779 8
Kanabec 901 20 921 18
Kandiyohi 5,297 48 5,345 63
Kittson 304 36 340 18
Koochiching 532 11 543 8
Lac qui Parle 549 44 593 14
Lake 496 43 539 15
Lake of the Woods 146 5 151 1
Le Sueur 1,893 19 1,912 15
Lincoln 438 7 445 1
Lyon 2,731 60 2,791 29
Mahnomen 389 1 390 7
Marshall 655 16 671 12
Martin 1,529 22 1,551 25
McLeod 3,006 37 3,043 39
Meeker 1,834 27 1,861 31
Mille Lacs 1,952 60 2,012 43
Morrison 2,774 107 2,881 40
Mower 3,253 43 3,296 24
Murray 711 35 746 5
Nicollet 2,007 36 2,043 30
Nobles 3,443 61 3,504 44
Norman 406 1 407 8
Olmsted 8,997 33 9,030 57
Otter Tail 4,012 141 4,153 49
Pennington 806 76 882 14
Pine 2,270 99 2,369 12
Pipestone 838 25 863 21
Polk 2,985 185 3,170 48
Pope 682 5 687 3
Ramsey 35,464 1,218 36,682 665
Red Lake 267 39 306 3
Redwood 1,273 28 1,301 26
Renville 1,233 50 1,283 38
Rice 5,381 70 5,451 52
Rock 953 58 1,011 10
Roseau 1,482 113 1,595 14
Scott 10,552 308 10,860 76
Sherburne 7,096 476 7,572 57
Sibley 971 27 998 5
St. Louis 11,833 491 12,324 195
Stearns 16,300 497 16,797 168
Steele 2,470 8 2,478 9
Stevens 659 6 665 6
Swift 762 22 784 14
Todd 2,200 15 2,215 26
Traverse 182 21 203 2
Wabasha 1,458 7 1,465 2
Wadena 1,075 36 1,111 12
Waseca 1,710 4 1,714 12
Washington 17,637 611 18,248 180
Watonwan 1,016 6 1,022 6
Wilkin 555 19 574 7
Winona 3,491 29 3,520 42
Wright 10,034 670 10,704 83
Yellow Medicine 807 49 856 14
Unknown/missing 421 21 442 1
