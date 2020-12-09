Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths reported in Freeborn County

Minnesota reported 82 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including two new deaths in Freeborn County.

The county has now had 11 deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, one of the people who died in Freeborn County was in their late 70s and the other was in their late 80s. It is unclear whether they resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Across the state, the deaths were reported in 38 counties. Aside from one person in Chicago County in their early 40s and one person in St. Louis County in their late 40s, all of the others who died were 60 or older. Fifty-one resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 4,109 total COVID-19 deaths, of which 2,711 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota also reported 4,539 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 363,719. Of those cases, about 44,000 are still considered active cases, and 1,545 people were hospitalized, including 358 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 24 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county has now had 1,733 total cases, of which 174 are considered active cases and one new person is hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Eighty-four people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people ages 0-4

• One person between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Six people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• Four people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases; 708 total cases

• Mower County: 34 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,981 total cases

• Steele County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,269 total cases

• Waseca County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,507 total cases

The state reported 39,591 new tests were completed, including 34,863 PCR tests and 4,728 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths