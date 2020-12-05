December 6, 2020

  • 32°

Daily COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County; 75 new deaths statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 3:27 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020

Freeborn County reported 22 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 1,673.

Of that number, 176 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Twenty-nine people are hospitalized.

The health department stated the new cases included the following:

• Two people between 0 and 4

• Two people between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Four people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: 23 new lab-confirmed cases; 644 total cases

• Mower County: 70 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,861 total cases

• Steele County: 41 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,191 total cases

• Waseca County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,463 total cases

Statewide, 6,337 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 345,281. Of that number, about 44,000 are still considered active cases and about 1,700 are hospitalized, including 367 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seventy-five new deaths were reported from 31 counties. Aside from one person in Ramsey County who was in their late 30s, the remainder of the people who died were in their late 50s or older.

Forty people lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and three lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

Minnesota has now had 3,920 people who have died during the pandemic, of which about 66% resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 52,822 new tests were completed, including 48,389 PCR tests and 4,433 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 815 14 829 30
Anoka 22,950 1,304 24,254 241
Becker 2,262 24 2,286 23
Beltrami 2,308 55 2,363 19
Benton 3,220 99 3,319 56
Big Stone 344 7 351 2
Blue Earth 4,406 9 4,415 17
Brown 1,593 26 1,619 15
Carlton 1,902 203 2,105 20
Carver 5,171 135 5,306 16
Cass 1,578 13 1,591 12
Chippewa 1,009 12 1,021 12
Chisago 3,309 122 3,431 17
Clay 5,369 36 5,405 62
Clearwater 566 8 574 10
Cook 84 0 84 0
Cottonwood 936 51 987 4
Crow Wing 3,924 40 3,964 40
Dakota 23,928 497 24,425 208
Dodge 966 1 967 1
Douglas 2,845 73 2,918 42
Faribault 643 1 644 3
Fillmore 792 6 798 0
Freeborn 1,665 8 1,673 7
Goodhue 2,322 10 2,332 34
Grant 310 1 311 6
Hennepin 71,009 1,357 72,366 1,161
Houston 804 29 833 4
Hubbard 1,210 15 1,225 29
Isanti 1,995 109 2,104 21
Itasca 2,162 16 2,178 25
Jackson 561 11 572 1
Kanabec 720 11 731 14
Kandiyohi 4,589 36 4,625 33
Kittson 238 29 267 9
Koochiching 436 7 443 6
Lac qui Parle 427 9 436 4
Lake 425 37 462 8
Lake of the Woods 109 5 114 1
Le Sueur 1,625 14 1,639 12
Lincoln 393 5 398 1
Lyon 2,377 21 2,398 14
Mahnomen 328 1 329 5
Marshall 546 14 560 10
Martin 1,291 10 1,301 22
McLeod 2,468 15 2,483 23
Meeker 1,531 17 1,548 12
Mille Lacs 1,661 43 1,704 34
Morrison 2,494 68 2,562 32
Mower 2,828 33 2,861 23
Murray 625 8 633 5
Nicollet 1,777 11 1,788 27
Nobles 3,178 32 3,210 34
Norman 378 1 379 8
Olmsted 7,328 12 7,340 37
Otter Tail 3,464 62 3,526 30
Pennington 702 63 765 9
Pine 1,466 57 1,523 8
Pipestone 768 13 781 18
Polk 2,650 143 2,793 30
Pope 592 1 593 2
Ramsey 29,645 789 30,434 535
Red Lake 225 23 248 3
Redwood 1,079 16 1,095 20
Renville 989 44 1,033 31
Rice 4,478 49 4,527 39
Rock 842 20 862 10
Roseau 1,256 108 1,364 7
Scott 9,132 142 9,274 63
Sherburne 6,045 334 6,379 48
Sibley 853 10 863 4
St. Louis 9,712 271 9,983 131
Stearns 14,536 380 14,916 130
Steele 2,184 7 2,191 8
Stevens 554 4 558 5
Swift 660 16 676 11
Todd 1,957 8 1,965 15
Traverse 161 0 161 2
Wabasha 1,163 4 1,167 1
Wadena 875 25 900 7
Waseca 1,460 3 1,463 11
Washington 14,923 384 15,307 127
Watonwan 923 2 925 4
Wilkin 447 2 449 5
Winona 3,027 20 3,047 32
Wright 8,413 436 8,849 50
Yellow Medicine 699 30 729 12
Unknown/missing 443 31 474 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials