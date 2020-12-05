Daily COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County; 75 new deaths statewide

Freeborn County reported 22 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 1,673.

Of that number, 176 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Twenty-nine people are hospitalized.

The health department stated the new cases included the following:

• Two people between 0 and 4

• Two people between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Four people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: 23 new lab-confirmed cases; 644 total cases

• Mower County: 70 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,861 total cases

• Steele County: 41 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,191 total cases

• Waseca County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,463 total cases

Statewide, 6,337 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 345,281. Of that number, about 44,000 are still considered active cases and about 1,700 are hospitalized, including 367 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seventy-five new deaths were reported from 31 counties. Aside from one person in Ramsey County who was in their late 30s, the remainder of the people who died were in their late 50s or older.

Forty people lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and three lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

Minnesota has now had 3,920 people who have died during the pandemic, of which about 66% resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 52,822 new tests were completed, including 48,389 PCR tests and 4,433 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths