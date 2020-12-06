December 6, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 new area deaths reported

By Staff Reports

Published 11:36 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Freeborn County and one in Faribault County on Sunday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

The three area residents who died were all in their early 90s.

Sixty-four new deaths were reported across the state from 35 counties and ranged in age from early 40s to late 90s. Thirty-eight resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 3,984 people who have died from COVID-19. Of the total deaths in the state, about 66% resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 5,588 new cases were reported Sunday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 350,862. Of that number, about 42,000 are still in isolation.

Freeborn County reported 17 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,692.

Of that number, 171 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Eighty-two people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The health department stated the new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Two people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Two people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: 21 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 668 total cases

• Mower County: 24 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,886 total cases

• Steele County: 28 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,218 total cases

• Waseca County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,473 total cases

The state reported 67,435 new tests were completed, including 61,078 PCR tests and 6,357 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 830 15 845 30
Anoka 23,284 1,333 24,617 245
Becker 2,292 24 2,316 23
Beltrami 2,326 63 2,389 19
Benton 3,267 103 3,370 57
Big Stone 348 7 355 2
Blue Earth 4,443 9 4,452 17
Brown 1,632 27 1,659 16
Carlton 1,938 208 2,146 21
Carver 5,252 143 5,395 16
Cass 1,596 15 1,611 13
Chippewa 1,024 14 1,038 14
Chisago 3,341 122 3,463 18
Clay 5,418 35 5,453 64
Clearwater 574 9 583 10
Cook 86 0 86 0
Cottonwood 962 57 1,019 5
Crow Wing 3,962 41 4,003 40
Dakota 24,337 509 24,846 213
Dodge 979 1 980 1
Douglas 2,891 75 2,966 44
Faribault 666 2 668 4
Fillmore 810 6 816 0
Freeborn 1,684 8 1,692 9
Goodhue 2,368 10 2,378 34
Grant 314 1 315 6
Hennepin 72,115 1,397 73,512 1,167
Houston 824 30 854 4
Hubbard 1,223 15 1,238 31
Isanti 2,026 110 2,136 21
Itasca 2,194 17 2,211 25
Jackson 571 11 582 1
Kanabec 731 11 742 16
Kandiyohi 4,656 35 4,691 33
Kittson 251 29 280 9
Koochiching 440 8 448 6
Lac qui Parle 434 9 443 4
Lake 433 37 470 8
Lake of the Woods 110 5 115 1
Le Sueur 1,649 15 1,664 12
Lincoln 398 5 403 1
Lyon 2,406 27 2,433 17
Mahnomen 333 1 334 6
Marshall 554 14 568 10
Martin 1,307 11 1,318 23
McLeod 2,516 16 2,532 23
Meeker 1,562 19 1,581 13
Mille Lacs 1,682 45 1,727 35
Morrison 2,509 70 2,579 33
Mower 2,853 33 2,886 23
Murray 629 10 639 5
Nicollet 1,791 12 1,803 27
Nobles 3,201 33 3,234 35
Norman 382 1 383 8
Olmsted 7,457 12 7,469 38
Otter Tail 3,511 67 3,578 31
Pennington 719 63 782 9
Pine 1,601 57 1,658 9
Pipestone 773 15 788 18
Polk 2,709 147 2,856 30
Pope 598 1 599 2
Ramsey 30,191 811 31,002 540
Red Lake 232 23 255 3
Redwood 1,102 17 1,119 21
Renville 1,027 44 1,071 32
Rice 4,509 50 4,559 39
Rock 853 21 874 10
Roseau 1,280 108 1,388 7
Scott 9,269 148 9,417 63
Sherburne 6,158 342 6,500 48
Sibley 865 10 875 4
St. Louis 9,908 282 10,190 134
Stearns 14,681 383 15,064 132
Steele 2,211 7 2,218 8
Stevens 562 4 566 5
Swift 671 16 687 11
Todd 1,975 8 1,983 15
Traverse 166 0 166 2
Wabasha 1,181 4 1,185 1
Wadena 888 26 914 8
Waseca 1,470 3 1,473 11
Washington 15,196 394 15,590 130
Watonwan 934 2 936 4
Wilkin 474 2 476 5
Winona 3,073 21 3,094 33
Wright 8,556 450 9,006 50
Yellow Medicine 710 30 740 13
Unknown/missing 489 28 517 0
