Daily COVID-19 update: 4 new cases in Freeborn County

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported In Freeborn County on Saturday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the county has now had 1,851 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Information about how many are considered active has not yet been reported.

Statewide, there were 2,772 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 394,635. Of that number, a little less than 30,000 are considered active, and as of Thursday, 1,144 people were hospitalized, including 270 in intensive care.

Fifty-seven new deaths were reported from 25 counties. People who died ranged in age from late 40s to over 100. Thirty-four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 4,780 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,104 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: Nine new lab-confirmed cases; 825 total cases

• Mower County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,205 total cases

• Steele County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,412 total cases

• Waseca County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,635 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths