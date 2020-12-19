December 19, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 4 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 2:20 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported In Freeborn County on Saturday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the county has now had 1,851 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Information about how many are considered active has not yet been reported.

Statewide, there were 2,772 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 394,635. Of that number, a little less than 30,000 are considered active, and as of Thursday, 1,144 people were hospitalized, including 270 in intensive care.

Fifty-seven new deaths were reported from 25 counties. People who died ranged in age from late 40s to over 100. Thirty-four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 4,780 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,104 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: Nine new lab-confirmed cases; 825 total cases

• Mower County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,205 total cases

• Steele County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,412 total cases

• Waseca County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,635 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 947 18 965 31
Anoka 25,925 1,729 27,654 285
Becker 2,539 44 2,583 30
Beltrami 2,661 97 2,758 33
Benton 3,560 141 3,701 70
Big Stone 410 9 419 3
Blue Earth 4,793 24 4,817 23
Brown 1,866 36 1,902 26
Carlton 2,204 255 2,459 33
Carver 5,920 222 6,142 29
Cass 1,815 23 1,838 17
Chippewa 1,178 31 1,209 19
Chisago 3,763 173 3,936 25
Clay 5,891 64 5,955 73
Clearwater 614 11 625 12
Cook 101 0 101 0
Cottonwood 1,106 77 1,183 10
Crow Wing 4,302 56 4,358 49
Dakota 27,695 786 28,481 250
Dodge 1,103 3 1,106 3
Douglas 3,187 102 3,289 54
Faribault 822 3 825 7
Fillmore 978 11 989 0
Freeborn 1,841 10 1,851 16
Goodhue 2,763 20 2,783 37
Grant 352 2 354 7
Hennepin 80,079 2,079 82,158 1,300
Houston 1,020 47 1,067 9
Hubbard 1,327 15 1,342 34
Isanti 2,353 138 2,491 26
Itasca 2,539 31 2,570 31
Jackson 696 33 729 4
Kanabec 868 17 885 18
Kandiyohi 5,144 44 5,188 54
Kittson 298 35 333 16
Koochiching 512 9 521 8
Lac qui Parle 520 34 554 12
Lake 472 42 514 14
Lake of the Woods 137 5 142 1
Le Sueur 1,835 18 1,853 14
Lincoln 429 7 436 1
Lyon 2,649 48 2,697 26
Mahnomen 365 1 366 6
Marshall 639 16 655 11
Martin 1,476 18 1,494 23
McLeod 2,897 35 2,932 33
Meeker 1,769 22 1,791 29
Mille Lacs 1,892 56 1,948 41
Morrison 2,721 101 2,822 37
Mower 3,167 38 3,205 23
Murray 697 24 721 5
Nicollet 1,942 17 1,959 30
Nobles 3,399 57 3,456 42
Norman 401 1 402 8
Olmsted 8,512 25 8,537 48
Otter Tail 3,908 126 4,034 43
Pennington 791 74 865 12
Pine 2,176 72 2,248 11
Pipestone 828 24 852 18
Polk 2,937 177 3,114 46
Pope 661 4 665 3
Ramsey 34,105 1,103 35,208 623
Red Lake 258 31 289 3
Redwood 1,232 27 1,259 26
Renville 1,177 48 1,225 35
Rice 5,090 60 5,150 47
Rock 936 56 992 10
Roseau 1,448 112 1,560 13
Scott 10,215 253 10,468 73
Sherburne 6,862 441 7,303 52
Sibley 935 24 959 4
St. Louis 11,272 433 11,705 177
Stearns 15,884 470 16,354 157
Steele 2,403 9 2,412 9
Stevens 631 5 636 5
Swift 743 22 765 14
Todd 2,160 15 2,175 21
Traverse 178 17 195 2
Wabasha 1,388 5 1,393 2
Wadena 1,030 31 1,061 10
Waseca 1,631 4 1,635 12
Washington 17,011 557 17,568 167
Watonwan 1,009 6 1,015 5
Wilkin 542 17 559 6
Winona 3,371 30 3,401 42
Wright 9,680 605 10,285 72
Yellow Medicine 777 46 823 14
Unknown/missing 398 13 411 0
