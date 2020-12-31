Daily COVID-19 update: 61 new deaths reported, including 1 in both Freeborn, Waseca counties
Minnesota reported 61 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, including one death in both Freeborn and Waseca counties.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person from Freeborn County who died was between 80 and 84, and the person from Waseca County who died was between 60 and 64.
Of the new deaths statewide, 37 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.
The new deaths increase the cumulative deaths across the state to 5,323, of which 3,431 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
The state on Thursday reported 2,204 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 415,302. Of that number about 18,000 are still in isolation and 895 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 196 in intensive care.
Freeborn County reported 22 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s total case count to 1,992. One person was also added to the county’s list from another county.
Of the total cases, 112 are considered active cases and two new people were hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Ninety-eight people have now been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point during their illness.
With the new death, Freeborn County has now had 18 deaths.
The new cases reported Thursday included the following:
- One person between 5 and 9
- One person between 10 and 14
- One person between 15 and 19
- Three people in their 20s
- Four people in their 30s
- Four people in their 40s
- Three people in their 50s
- One person in their 60s
- One person in their 70s
- Two people in their 80s
- One person in their 90s
The following is an update on other area counties:
- Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases, two new probable cases; 911 total cases
- Mower County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,321 total cases
- Steele County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,512 total cases
- Waseca County: eight new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 1,755 total cases
Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths
|County
|Total confirmed cases
|Total probable cases
|Total cases
|Total deaths
|Aitkin
|1,001
|22
|1,023
|32
|Anoka
|26,972
|2,001
|28,973
|323
|Becker
|2,631
|49
|2,680
|36
|Beltrami
|2,767
|104
|2,871
|41
|Benton
|3,719
|169
|3,888
|78
|Big Stone
|425
|9
|434
|3
|Blue Earth
|5,006
|34
|5,040
|28
|Brown
|1,969
|42
|2,011
|32
|Carlton
|2,294
|301
|2,595
|37
|Carver
|6,157
|292
|6,449
|33
|Cass
|1,896
|32
|1,928
|20
|Chippewa
|1,242
|33
|1,275
|29
|Chisago
|3,960
|189
|4,149
|27
|Clay
|6,092
|71
|6,163
|78
|Clearwater
|639
|18
|657
|14
|Cook
|104
|0
|104
|0
|Cottonwood
|1,142
|79
|1,221
|15
|Crow Wing
|4,446
|63
|4,509
|64
|Dakota
|29,149
|1,131
|30,280
|277
|Dodge
|1,170
|5
|1,175
|4
|Douglas
|3,348
|133
|3,481
|59
|Faribault
|905
|6
|911
|11
|Fillmore
|1,096
|14
|1,110
|1
|Freeborn
|1,982
|10
|1,992
|18
|Goodhue
|3,026
|33
|3,059
|42
|Grant
|387
|3
|390
|7
|Hennepin
|83,641
|2,632
|86,273
|1,382
|Houston
|1,138
|47
|1,185
|12
|Hubbard
|1,374
|22
|1,396
|37
|Isanti
|2,481
|155
|2,636
|31
|Itasca
|2,653
|39
|2,692
|39
|Jackson
|747
|44
|791
|8
|Kanabec
|904
|20
|924
|18
|Kandiyohi
|5,331
|48
|5,379
|65
|Kittson
|305
|36
|341
|18
|Koochiching
|535
|11
|546
|9
|Lac qui Parle
|557
|46
|603
|14
|Lake
|504
|43
|547
|15
|Lake of the Woods
|146
|6
|152
|1
|Le Sueur
|1,930
|20
|1,950
|15
|Lincoln
|446
|8
|454
|1
|Lyon
|2,777
|70
|2,847
|29
|Mahnomen
|395
|1
|396
|7
|Marshall
|659
|16
|675
|12
|Martin
|1,546
|24
|1,570
|25
|McLeod
|3,032
|41
|3,073
|39
|Meeker
|1,852
|27
|1,879
|32
|Mille Lacs
|1,965
|63
|2,028
|43
|Morrison
|2,805
|109
|2,914
|43
|Mower
|3,278
|43
|3,321
|25
|Murray
|717
|38
|755
|5
|Nicollet
|2,035
|38
|2,073
|32
|Nobles
|3,467
|63
|3,530
|46
|Norman
|408
|2
|410
|8
|Olmsted
|9,272
|37
|9,309
|61
|Otter Tail
|4,069
|147
|4,216
|50
|Pennington
|828
|77
|905
|14
|Pine
|2,365
|107
|2,472
|12
|Pipestone
|845
|30
|875
|21
|Polk
|3,006
|192
|3,198
|49
|Pope
|685
|5
|690
|4
|Ramsey
|35,818
|1,293
|37,111
|688
|Red Lake
|269
|40
|309
|4
|Redwood
|1,279
|29
|1,308
|26
|Renville
|1,240
|51
|1,291
|39
|Rice
|5,442
|74
|5,516
|55
|Rock
|957
|68
|1,025
|10
|Roseau
|1,486
|113
|1,599
|14
|Scott
|10,681
|335
|11,016
|81
|Sherburne
|7,162
|492
|7,654
|57
|Sibley
|989
|32
|1,021
|5
|St. Louis
|12,012
|526
|12,538
|205
|Stearns
|16,432
|514
|16,946
|172
|Steele
|2,504
|8
|2,512
|9
|Stevens
|664
|7
|671
|6
|Swift
|768
|22
|790
|16
|Todd
|2,209
|17
|2,226
|27
|Traverse
|190
|26
|216
|2
|Wabasha
|1,493
|7
|1,500
|2
|Wadena
|1,084
|39
|1,123
|12
|Waseca
|1,750
|5
|1,755
|13
|Washington
|17,824
|643
|18,467
|190
|Watonwan
|1,018
|6
|1,024
|7
|Wilkin
|568
|20
|588
|7
|Winona
|3,530
|35
|3,565
|43
|Wright
|10,126
|708
|10,834
|88
|Yellow Medicine
|823
|57
|880
|14
|Unknown/missing
|417
|27
|444
|0
