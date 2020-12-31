Daily COVID-19 update: 61 new deaths reported, including 1 in both Freeborn, Waseca counties

Minnesota reported 61 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, including one death in both Freeborn and Waseca counties.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person from Freeborn County who died was between 80 and 84, and the person from Waseca County who died was between 60 and 64.

Of the new deaths statewide, 37 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths increase the cumulative deaths across the state to 5,323, of which 3,431 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state on Thursday reported 2,204 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 415,302. Of that number about 18,000 are still in isolation and 895 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 196 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 22 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s total case count to 1,992. One person was also added to the county’s list from another county.

Of the total cases, 112 are considered active cases and two new people were hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Ninety-eight people have now been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point during their illness.

With the new death, Freeborn County has now had 18 deaths.

The new cases reported Thursday included the following:

One person between 5 and 9

One person between 10 and 14

One person between 15 and 19

Three people in their 20s

Four people in their 30s

Four people in their 40s

Three people in their 50s

One person in their 60s

One person in their 70s

Two people in their 80s

One person in their 90s

The following is an update on other area counties:

Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases, two new probable cases; 911 total cases

Mower County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,321 total cases

Steele County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,512 total cases

Waseca County: eight new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 1,755 total cases



Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths