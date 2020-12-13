December 14, 2020

  • 10°

Daily COVID-19 update: 85 new deaths statewide; 2 reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:26 pm Sunday, December 13, 2020

Minnesota reported 85 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, including two people from Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Health Department stated the new deaths included one person in their late 80s and one person in their early 90s.

The county has now had 14 deaths.

Across the state, the deaths came from 40 counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Forty-nine resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and three resided in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s cumulative death count to 4,444, of which 2,906 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 3,439 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 378,823. Of that number, about 37,000 cases are considered active, and more than 1,400 were hospitalized as of Thursday.

Freeborn County reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases, bring its cumulative total to 1,789. One case was also added from another county. Of that number, 123 were considered active.

The county health department reported no new hospitalizations, and 84 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Two people between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• One person in their 20s

• One person in their 30s

• Five people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 30 new lab-confirmed cases; 770 total cases

• Mower County: 26 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,086 total cases

• Steele County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,341 total cases

• Waseca County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,565 total cases

The state reported 48,098 new tests were completed, including 42,647 PCR tests and 5,451 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 910 16 926 31
Anoka 25,030 1,545 26,575 262
Becker 2,454 38 2,492 29
Beltrami 2,512 91 2,603 27
Benton 3,440 122 3,562 65
Big Stone 395 9 404 2
Blue Earth 4,679 17 4,696 22
Brown 1,785 33 1,818 23
Carlton 2,105 242 2,347 29
Carver 5,704 172 5,876 22
Cass 1,745 19 1,764 13
Chippewa 1,097 20 1,117 18
Chisago 3,609 150 3,759 24
Clay 5,706 51 5,757 69
Clearwater 600 10 610 10
Cook 97 0 97 0
Cottonwood 1,056 72 1,128 5
Crow Wing 4,193 50 4,243 47
Dakota 26,504 628 27,132 234
Dodge 1,047 2 1,049 3
Douglas 3,094 82 3,176 50
Faribault 767 3 770 5
Fillmore 910 9 919 0
Freeborn 1,779 10 1,789 14
Goodhue 2,610 12 2,622 35
Grant 341 2 343 7
Hennepin 77,378 1,756 79,134 1,243
Houston 954 40 994 5
Hubbard 1,275 15 1,290 33
Isanti 2,259 127 2,386 24
Itasca 2,390 27 2,417 29
Jackson 662 26 688 3
Kanabec 832 13 845 18
Kandiyohi 4,974 42 5,016 47
Kittson 291 33 324 13
Koochiching 483 9 492 7
Lac qui Parle 489 30 519 7
Lake 456 40 496 11
Lake of the Woods 131 5 136 1
Le Sueur 1,765 17 1,782 13
Lincoln 420 7 427 1
Lyon 2,570 39 2,609 23
Mahnomen 357 1 358 6
Marshall 606 16 622 11
Martin 1,406 16 1,422 23
McLeod 2,793 27 2,820 30
Meeker 1,719 22 1,741 22
Mille Lacs 1,824 48 1,872 38
Morrison 2,635 89 2,724 36
Mower 3,052 34 3,086 23
Murray 681 18 699 5
Nicollet 1,887 12 1,899 30
Nobles 3,332 51 3,383 41
Norman 397 1 398 7
Olmsted 8,065 17 8,082 46
Otter Tail 3,764 98 3,862 37
Pennington 761 69 830 10
Pine 1,903 66 1,969 10
Pipestone 814 20 834 18
Polk 2,881 162 3,043 39
Pope 634 4 638 3
Ramsey 32,735 962 33,697 590
Red Lake 248 26 274 3
Redwood 1,171 21 1,192 22
Renville 1,135 45 1,180 34
Rice 4,830 55 4,885 45
Rock 918 47 965 10
Roseau 1,407 111 1,518 9
Scott 9,896 195 10,091 70
Sherburne 6,611 399 7,010 49
Sibley 906 22 928 4
St. Louis 10,757 364 11,121 158
Stearns 15,486 440 15,926 145
Steele 2,333 8 2,341 9
Stevens 615 4 619 5
Swift 717 19 736 13
Todd 2,095 12 2,107 18
Traverse 174 2 176 2
Wabasha 1,329 5 1,334 2
Wadena 985 30 1,015 9
Waseca 1,562 3 1,565 11
Washington 16,345 485 16,830 150
Watonwan 987 3 990 5
Wilkin 520 9 529 5
Winona 3,263 28 3,291 39
Wright 9,318 535 9,853 65
Yellow Medicine 751 41 792 13
Unknown/missing 431 16 447 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials