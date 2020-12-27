December 29, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 2,534 new cases, 40 deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 1:02 pm Sunday, December 27, 2020

Minnesota reported 2,534 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday in the update from local and state health officials.

The data included counts from both Friday and Saturday because of the Christmas holiday.

The new cases bring the state’s cumulative case count to 409,061. Of that number, about 20,000 are still considered active cases and 1,048 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 238 in intensive care.

Forty new deaths were reported from 20 counties, of which 27 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s.

The new deaths increase the state’s cumulative deaths to 5,147, of which 3,332 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported eight new lab-confirmed cases, increasing its cumulative count to 1,924. Of that number, 72 are considered active cases and 92 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included one person between 15 and 19, one person in their 30s, three people in their 40s, two people in their 50s and one person in their 80s.

The following is an update from other area counties:

• Faribault County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 886 total cases

• Mower County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 3,293 total cases

• Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 2,475 total cases

• Waseca County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,711 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 984 23 1,007 32
Anoka 26,728 1,907 28,635 317
Becker 2,607 47 2,654 32
Beltrami 2,742 97 2,839 36
Benton 3,679 157 3,836 75
Big Stone 419 9 428 3
Blue Earth 4,940 27 4,967 28
Brown 1,942 40 1,982 30
Carlton 2,280 286 2,566 35
Carver 6,091 268 6,359 33
Cass 1,870 28 1,898 19
Chippewa 1,221 33 1,254 23
Chisago 3,896 183 4,079 27
Clay 6,047 68 6,115 77
Clearwater 631 16 647 13
Cook 105 0 105 0
Cottonwood 1,131 79 1,210 14
Crow Wing 4,400 60 4,460 59
Dakota 28,723 1,004 29,727 269
Dodge 1,141 4 1,145 4
Douglas 3,307 127 3,434 57
Faribault 882 4 886 9
Fillmore 1,054 14 1,068 0
Freeborn 1,914 10 1,924 17
Goodhue 2,934 27 2,961 40
Grant 372 3 375 7
Hennepin 82,767 2,376 85,143 1,357
Houston 1,105 49 1,154 12
Hubbard 1,364 16 1,380 37
Isanti 2,431 148 2,579 30
Itasca 2,617 31 2,648 33
Jackson 734 43 777 8
Kanabec 900 20 920 18
Kandiyohi 5,296 48 5,344 63
Kittson 303 36 339 18
Koochiching 532 11 543 8
Lac qui Parle 547 44 591 14
Lake 493 43 536 15
Lake of the Woods 146 5 151 1
Le Sueur 1,889 19 1,908 15
Lincoln 438 7 445 1
Lyon 2,724 60 2,784 29
Mahnomen 389 1 390 7
Marshall 654 16 670 12
Martin 1,525 22 1,547 25
McLeod 2,996 37 3,033 39
Meeker 1,830 26 1,856 31
Mille Lacs 1,951 60 2,011 43
Morrison 2,767 107 2,874 40
Mower 3,250 43 3,293 24
Murray 710 34 744 5
Nicollet 2,006 36 2,042 30
Nobles 3,441 61 3,502 44
Norman 406 1 407 8
Olmsted 8,942 33 8,975 57
Otter Tail 4,007 141 4,148 49
Pennington 806 76 882 14
Pine 2,266 97 2,363 12
Pipestone 838 25 863 21
Polk 2,984 185 3,169 48
Pope 682 5 687 3
Ramsey 35,374 1,208 36,582 663
Red Lake 265 39 304 3
Redwood 1,273 28 1,301 26
Renville 1,231 50 1,281 38
Rice 5,365 70 5,435 52
Rock 953 58 1,011 10
Roseau 1,480 113 1,593 14
Scott 10,527 307 10,834 76
Sherburne 7,081 475 7,556 56
Sibley 970 27 997 5
St. Louis 11,774 480 12,254 193
Stearns 16,263 496 16,759 168
Steele 2,467 8 2,475 9
Stevens 659 6 665 6
Swift 761 22 783 14
Todd 2,198 15 2,213 26
Traverse 181 21 202 2
Wabasha 1,455 7 1,462 2
Wadena 1,071 35 1,106 12
Waseca 1,707 4 1,711 12
Washington 17,599 607 18,206 180
Watonwan 1,014 6 1,020 6
Wilkin 555 19 574 7
Winona 3,482 29 3,511 42
Wright 10,013 667 10,680 83
Yellow Medicine 805 48 853 14
Unknown/missing 414 20 434 1
