December 2, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota sees 3,570 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

By Albert Lea Tribune and Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported a decline in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but state health officials have cautioned against reading too much into short-term fluctuations after the extended holiday weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,570 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 22 new deaths, figures that are low by standards of recent weeks. Throughout the pandemic, daily numbers on Tuesdays have typically been lower, due to reduced testing and diagnostic activity on weekends.

The lower numbers reported Tuesday come amid fewer tests being conducted. A total of 22,757 tests were reported Monday — just about half of the number of tests reported a day before, and less than one-fourth of the total number of tests reported on Saturday.

There were 1,564 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 133 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 3,615 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began.

Any impact from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend likely won’t be fully known for a few more days, as symptoms of COVID-19 emerge up to 14 days after someone is exposed. Gov. Tim Walz has said that guidance against gatherings over Thanksgiving will likely be similar for Christmas.

Local numbers

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported 10 new lab-confirmed cases in the county on Tuesday, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 1,564. 

Of that total, 157 are considered active cases, and 27 people are hospitalized. Eighty people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. 

The new cases included the following:

  • One person between 15 and 19
  • Three people in their 20s
  • Three people in their 30s
  • One person in their 40s
  • One person in their 50s
  • One person in their 60s

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: Eight new lab-confirmed cases; 580 total cases
  • Mower County: 20 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,674 total cases
  • Steele County: 31 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,022 total cases
  • Waseca County: Eight new lab-confirmed cases; 1,406 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 782 6 788 30
Anoka 21,699 1,142 22,841 228
Becker 2,096 20 2,116 16
Beltrami 2,194 41 2,235 18
Benton 3,004 84 3,088 51
Big Stone 325 3 328 2
Blue Earth 4,204 9 4,213 16
Brown 1,457 15 1,472 15
Carlton 1,748 187 1,935 16
Carver 4,819 108 4,927 15
Cass 1,468 12 1,480 10
Chippewa 925 9 934 7
Chisago 3,102 102 3,204 13
Clay 5,113 28 5,141 57
Clearwater 527 7 534 8
Cook 78 0 78 0
Cottonwood 870 38 908 4
Crow Wing 3,676 36 3,712 34
Dakota 22,246 411 22,657 192
Dodge 888 0 888 0
Douglas 2,656 60 2,716 38
Faribault 579 1 580 2
Fillmore 728 4 732 0
Freeborn 1,556 8 1,564 6
Goodhue 2,113 10 2,123 28
Grant 287 1 288 6
Hennepin 66,786 1,127 67,913 1,121
Houston 707 27 734 4
Hubbard 1,160 11 1,171 27
Isanti 1,868 95 1,963 17
Itasca 1,962 9 1,971 23
Jackson 499 7 506 1
Kanabec 649 9 658 13
Kandiyohi 4,257 28 4,285 23
Kittson 215 18 233 8
Koochiching 400 5 405 6
Lac qui Parle 389 7 396 3
Lake 396 37 433 6
Lake of the Woods 97 5 102 1
Le Sueur 1,488 13 1,501 11
Lincoln 365 3 368 1
Lyon 2,233 13 2,246 11
Mahnomen 306 1 307 4
Marshall 505 9 514 9
Martin 1,190 4 1,194 20
McLeod 2,200 13 2,213 15
Meeker 1,341 15 1,356 10
Mille Lacs 1,550 38 1,588 31
Morrison 2,318 60 2,378 29
Mower 2,646 28 2,674 23
Murray 596 5 601 3
Nicollet 1,645 10 1,655 26
Nobles 3,102 15 3,117 30
Norman 356 1 357 7
Olmsted 6,895 10 6,905 34
Otter Tail 3,215 48 3,263 23
Pennington 654 15 669 8
Pine 1,369 47 1,416 8
Pipestone 733 10 743 18
Polk 2,507 128 2,635 25
Pope 555 2 557 1
Ramsey 27,813 704 28,517 507
Red Lake 213 9 222 3
Redwood 985 11 996 19
Renville 870 43 913 29
Rice 4,185 44 4,229 37
Rock 782 11 793 9
Roseau 1,119 104 1,223 4
Scott 8,563 104 8,667 55
Sherburne 5,780 302 6,082 43
Sibley 799 10 809 4
St. Louis 8,867 219 9,086 112
Stearns 13,789 342 14,131 117
Steele 2,016 6 2,022 7
Stevens 525 5 530 3
Swift 597 9 606 8
Todd 1,845 7 1,852 14
Traverse 150 0 150 1
Wabasha 1,083 4 1,087 1
Wadena 811 20 831 6
Waseca 1,402 4 1,406 11
Washington 14,028 342 14,370 117
Watonwan 869 2 871 4
Wilkin 399 1 400 5
Winona 2,861 20 2,881 31
Wright 7,723 343 8,066 44
Yellow Medicine 639 29 668 12
Unknown/missing 381 14 395 0
