Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

December 15, 2020

Minnesota’s new COVID-19 daily case count is continuing to slow with 2,340 new cases reported on Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state has now had 384,164 total cases, of which about 32,000 are still in isolation. As of Sunday, 1,283 people were still hospitalized, including 319 in intensive care.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported from 14 counties, including one person in their early 80s from Waseca County.

Aside from one person from Hennepin County in their late 40s, the rest of the people who died were 60 or older. Eleven lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 4,483 deaths, of which 2,928 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. During December alone, the state has had 890 deaths reported, and in November there were 1,100.

The new numbers come as Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials consider whether to lift restrictions in place for in-person dining and fitness centers.

Vaccinations started on Tuesday at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, with a nurse being the first to receive the vaccine.

Thera Witte, who works in a coronavirus unit at the hospital, said she feels honored to be the first and did not hesitate to volunteer.

“I’m feeling hopeful that this is the beginning of the end” of the pandemic, Witte said after receiving the first of two Pfizer doses. She will be vaccinated again in three weeks.

Thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine began arriving in Minnesota this week, with the VA hospital being the first recipient of 2,925 doses on Monday along with Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester and the Cass Lake Indian Health Service.

“Today it feels very real,” Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference at the hospital Tuesday. “It’s our way out of this. It is one of the tools.”

The state anticipates that 46,800 Pfizer doses will be delivered this week to Minnesota hospitals and clinics, which will start administering them next week to health care workers at greatest risk of infection.

 

Local cases

Freeborn County on Tuesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and has now had 1,802 cases, of which 122 are active.

The county has had 14 deaths, the last two of which occurred over the weekend.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported the new cases on Tuesday included three people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, three people in their 40s, two people in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 90s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 783 total cases

• Mower County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 3,113 total cases

• Steele County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 2,353 total cases

• Waseca County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,582 total cases

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 925 16 941 31
Anoka 25,391 1,612 27,003 265
Becker 2,466 40 2,506 29
Beltrami 2,548 91 2,639 29
Benton 3,490 127 3,617 65
Big Stone 398 9 407 2
Blue Earth 4,715 17 4,732 22
Brown 1,807 33 1,840 24
Carlton 2,136 247 2,383 29
Carver 5,787 181 5,968 22
Cass 1,758 19 1,777 13
Chippewa 1,135 20 1,155 18
Chisago 3,669 156 3,825 24
Clay 5,774 53 5,827 69
Clearwater 604 10 614 10
Cook 97 0 97 0
Cottonwood 1,074 74 1,148 5
Crow Wing 4,232 50 4,282 48
Dakota 26,956 659 27,615 237
Dodge 1,059 3 1,062 3
Douglas 3,119 84 3,203 50
Faribault 780 3 783 5
Fillmore 927 10 937 0
Freeborn 1,792 10 1,802 14
Goodhue 2,655 15 2,670 35
Grant 345 2 347 7
Hennepin 78,447 1,840 80,287 1,252
Houston 962 42 1,004 6
Hubbard 1,284 15 1,299 33
Isanti 2,297 132 2,429 25
Itasca 2,445 29 2,474 29
Jackson 670 27 697 3
Kanabec 847 15 862 18
Kandiyohi 5,015 41 5,056 48
Kittson 292 33 325 14
Koochiching 493 8 501 7
Lac qui Parle 490 30 520 8
Lake 461 41 502 11
Lake of the Woods 133 5 138 1
Le Sueur 1,780 17 1,797 13
Lincoln 424 7 431 1
Lyon 2,582 39 2,621 23
Mahnomen 361 1 362 6
Marshall 620 16 636 11
Martin 1,417 15 1,432 23
McLeod 2,838 27 2,865 31
Meeker 1,740 22 1,762 22
Mille Lacs 1,855 49 1,904 38
Morrison 2,668 99 2,767 36
Mower 3,079 34 3,113 23
Murray 688 19 707 5
Nicollet 1,901 13 1,914 30
Nobles 3,356 52 3,408 41
Norman 398 1 399 7
Olmsted 8,190 19 8,209 46
Otter Tail 3,811 99 3,910 37
Pennington 771 71 842 10
Pine 1,954 69 2,023 10
Pipestone 819 21 840 18
Polk 2,902 164 3,066 40
Pope 647 4 651 3
Ramsey 33,303 997 34,300 593
Red Lake 250 26 276 3
Redwood 1,194 22 1,216 23
Renville 1,146 45 1,191 34
Rice 4,876 58 4,934 46
Rock 924 46 970 10
Roseau 1,416 111 1,527 9
Scott 10,023 210 10,233 71
Sherburne 6,698 406 7,104 49
Sibley 920 22 942 4
St. Louis 10,957 376 11,333 159
Stearns 15,616 449 16,065 145
Steele 2,345 8 2,353 9
Stevens 621 4 625 5
Swift 722 19 741 13
Todd 2,109 12 2,121 19
Traverse 174 2 176 2
Wabasha 1,347 5 1,352 2
Wadena 1,005 30 1,035 10
Waseca 1,578 4 1,582 12
Washington 16,585 505 17,090 150
Watonwan 991 5 996 5
Wilkin 529 9 538 5
Winona 3,302 28 3,330 39
Wright 9,440 557 9,997 68
Yellow Medicine 754 42 796 13
Unknown/missing 391 17 408 0
