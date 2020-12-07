Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 4,000

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,296 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Monday in its daily update.

The new cases increase the state’s cumulative total to 356,152, of which about 42,000 are still considered active, and 1,567 are hospitalized, including 362 in intensive care.

The new deaths came from 11 counties across the state and ranged in age from late 50s to late 90s. Eight people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 4,005 total COVID-19 deaths, of which 2,645 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported five new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, increasing its cumulative total to 1,697. One person was removed from the county’s list and moved to another county.

There are 171 active cases.

The department stated the new cases included the following:

One person between 0 and 4

Two people in their 20s

Two people in their 40s

One person in their 60s

The following are updates on other area counties:

Faribault County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 680 total cases

Mower County: 33 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,921 total cases

Steele County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,230 total cases

Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 1,478 total cases

The state reported 63,573 new tests were reported, including 62,724 PCR tests and 849 antigen tests.

