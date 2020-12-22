Daily COVID-19 update: State’s cumulative case count passes 400,000; trend for new cases continues downward

Minnesota’s cumulative cases on Tuesday passed 400,000 since the start of the pandemic, though the numbers of new cases are continuing to trend downward.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,714 new cases, bringing the state’s total cases to 401,011. Of that number, about 25,000 are still considered active, and 1,060 people were hospitalized as of Monday, including 228 in intensive care.

Twenty-four new deaths were reported across the state from 16 counties, of which 16 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and two lived in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

The people who died ranged in age from late 50s to over 100.

The state has now had 4,896 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,176 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County on Tuesday reported nine new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 1,878 cumulative cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported of the total cases, 85 are considered active. Four new people are hospitalized.

The new cases included one person in their 20s, two people in their 30s, two people in their 50s, two people in their 60s, one person in their 70s and one person in their 80s.

Faribault County had two new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 854 total cases; Mower County had eight new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 3,236 total case; Steele County had eight new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 2,431 total cases; and Waseca County had 11 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 1,659 total cases.

The state reported 32,195 new tests were completed, including 30,051 PCR tests and 2,144 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths