DEED encourages Minnesotans and restaurants to share #GetTakeoutMN photos to help economy

As Minnesota takes necessary steps to battle COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is encouraging Minnesotans to shop and eat local this holiday season, according to a press release.

In particular, helping your favorite local restaurants and eateries by ordering takeout is a simple way to support vital, beloved local businesses while enjoying a delicious meal in your own home, the release stated. It’s a great way to help businesses weather the impacts of the pandemic.

“The best way to help your local restaurants weather this time is by ordering takeout whenever you can,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “They need our support now more than ever.”

“We are all in this together, and now is the time to support local restaurants,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Whether you need a break from your daily routine or you’re looking for a way to support your local communities, please consider getting takeout if you are able.”

“Our hospitality businesses have been delivering happy memories to friends and families for many years,” said Hospitality Minnesota President and CEO Liz Rammer. “Help return the favor by supporting them with your takeout order today!”

“Now, more than ever, we need to support Minnesota hospitality businesses,” said Explore Minnesota Director John Edman. “Order takeout from local restaurants, curbside cocktail kits and growlers galore. Give the gift of MN and support local shops statewide.”

There are over 8,500 restaurants in Minnesota. They employ over 100,000 Minnesotans. Beyond being a key economic driver of the state, restaurants are part of its culture — bringing life to Minnesota’s main streets and convening people for some of their most treasured moments, the release stated.

They’re also pillars of Minnesota’s communities, supporting schools, sports teams and hospitals. Think of the baseball team with the local restaurant or bar on the jersey; think about the local event where the neighborhood restaurant provided food. Restaurants support communities in good times and bad — as people have seen during COVID-19, as countless restaurants have stepped up to help frontline workers and needy families across the state, according to the release.

Ordering takeout is a safe way for people to give back to their community. To participate in #GetTakeoutMN, DEED is asking Minnesotans to share photos and takeout stories on social media using the hashtag #GetTakeoutMN, and it’d love to see restaurants share their takeout offerings on that hashtag as well, the release stated. DEED will amplify the stories in the coming weeks to highlight the key contributions restaurants make to the state’s culture and economy.

DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more details about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website.