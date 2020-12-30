DIY: Vanilla latte sugar scrub

DIY by Kari Anderson

Sugar scrubs are a cheap, easy item to make. They make great gifts, whether for a bridal party, for birthdays or holidays, or for treating yourself.

What you will need:

1 cup brown sugar

1/8 cup coconut oil or avocado oil

1/2 cup coffee grounds

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Essential oils, if desired

Bowl

Spatula

Measuring cups and spoons

2 4-ounce jars or 1 8-ounce jar

1. If using coconut oil, heat it so that it liquifies. Don’t let it get too hot, as it will melt the sugar. It should be liquid but you should be able to touch it.

2. Measure out the brown sugar and pour into bowl. Repeat for coffee grounds, vanilla extra and oils, if using.

3. Pour in coconut oil or avocado oil and mix together.

4. Pour mixture into jar or container. Apply label, string or other materials, if desired, for extra cuteness.

Kari Anderson works full time and is a full-time college student who lives in Albert Lea with her fiance, their two children and their several animals. She loves bringing people joy through her business, Kreations by Koral, where she makes home decor, soaps, scrubs and other items.