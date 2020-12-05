Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To all of the police officers, firefighters and first responders in Albert Lea and the surrounding areas.

It has been a rough week for Albert Lea.

Between the hours-long standoff Sunday at Shady Oaks apartments and the large fire Thursday night near the West Main Street viaduct, our community’s first responders and many residents this week have been through some difficult situations.

We thank all those who played a part in responding to these situations, whether it be the police officers who put their lives on the line to detain a shooter at Shady Oaks, the medical crews who treated those who were injured, the firefighters who battled the large blaze, Freeborn County Public Health who has been utilized for the well-being of affected residents and even the United Methodist Church members who helped displaced residents during both situations.

Your planning and training showed through this week, and we could all not be more grateful for your response.

While others would turn and run away from danger, you did just the opposite.

We thank you for your bravery and for your dedication to the community.

To American Legion Post 56 and Auxiliary, the Albert Lea American Legion Riders and the Sons of the American Legion.

Thanks to the local American Legion service organizations for their dedication to our local veterans and auxiliary members, particularly during the pandemic.

Members of the Legion and Legion Riders this week delivered over 100 poinsettias to veterans and auxiliary members in Albert Lea care centers and have worked diligently to make sure these residents know they are supported and appreciated.

In a time where restrictions limit the visitors people can get in care centers, we know these small gestures go a long way.

We add our continued support to these residents as well. Thank you for your service, and know that there are many rooting for you in the community.

To the All-Area football and volleyball teams.

It has been an unusual year for high school sports amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though games have been limited, we know student-athletes are still working hard behind the scenes and in-person when they’ve been given the opportunity.

This week we especially commend those players who were named to either the Tribune’s All-Area football or All-Area volleyball teams. Even in these shortened seasons, it’s clear your hard work has paid off.

Congratulations, and we hope you will see continued success in the future.

To Albert Lea Area Schools teachers as they prepare for another few weeks of distance learning.

Thanks to all of the Albert Lea Area Schools teachers who are gearing up for another couple weeks of distance learning.

Teaching online is definitely a new way of teaching for many, and it requires thinking outside of the box, along with implementing new techniques and motivators for students.

We appreciate the extra effort that is being put into making these weeks of distance learning a success, and we hope parents are finding the weeks are running smoothly for their students.

The district is slated to continue distance learning through Dec. 22 before the holiday break, and then a decision will be made on the learning format for January the week of Dec. 29.

Thanks also to all those who are continuing to disburse meals to students and families and for the outside groups who oversee the food for backpacks program.