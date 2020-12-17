December 17, 2020

Gift card scam and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 12:26 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday of a gift card scam. The caller reportedly said he had warrants and had to purchase $2,500 in gift cards. 

 

Counterfeit money reported

Counterfeit money was reported at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday at 101 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale.

 

Dirt bike stolen

A Yamaha dirt bike was reported stolen at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday at 1622 Crystal Drive. The theft reportedly happened sometime between Monday and Wednesday. 

 

Arrow found in vehicle radiator

Police received a report at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday of an arrow that was found in a radiator of a vehicle at 311 E. Seventh St. The incident reportedly occurred between 3 p.m. Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

