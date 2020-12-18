Private Graveside Interment Services for Hans L. Olson, 82, of Albert Lea, will be held at Lakewood Cemetery in Albert Lea. The Reverend Don Malinsky officiating.

Hans died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Mission Nursing Home in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Hans was born on June 6, 1938, in Albert Lea, Minnesota the son of Clarence and Ruby (Judd) Olson.

He married Ardella C. Walkner on July 3, 1957. The couple was blessed with two sons Dale and Roger.

Hans worked for Wilson & Co for many years.

Hans and Ardella had been members of the Eagles Club. Ardella “Della” died in 2017.

He is survived by his son Dale (Rhonda) Olson of Mpls, MN, grandchildren Holly Sigsworth, Calvin Olson, JoyLynn Bixler, Ryan Olson, Monica Olson, Devon Olson, Mayo Olson; great grandchildren: Hunter Bixler, Jack Sigsworth and Lily Bixler and daughter-in-law Pam Breyl; brothers Russell and Melvin Olson of Albert Lea.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ardella, his son Roger, brothers Clarence and Frederick as well as two brothers and a sister in infancy.