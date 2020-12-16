James (Jim) Johnson

James M. Johnson (Jim) of Richfield, Mn, formerly of Ellendale, Mn, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was 71 years old. Jim was born August 27, 1949 in Albert Lea to Wallace and Florene (Payne) Johnson.

He graduated from Alden-Conger High School in 1967. Following graduation, he attended Minneapolis Vocational School of Barbering.

On July 20, 1968 he married Susan Christensen in Wells, Mn.

He enjoyed barbering for 50 years until health issues forced him into retirement. The past 45 years were spent on Main St. in Ellendale where he fostered many friendships.

During that time, Jim also held many positions for the city of Ellendale including volunteer EMT, City Councilman, City Clerk, and Water and Sewer Superintendent. Jim dearly loved his service to the city of Ellendale. He was also an active member of the Commercial Club. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Ellendale.

Jim was an avid sports fan. He especially loved the Minnesota Vikings where he was a season ticket holder for 40 years. He enjoyed his morning and afternoon coffee breaks with his friends. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.

Jim was a kind and generous man with a hearty laugh and engaging personality.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Sue; two children Jimmy (Sally) Johnson of Seattle, Wa. and Jenni (Jed) Popiel of Richfield, Mn. He is also survived by four grandchildren Jordan Thostenson of Phoenix Az., Ivana Johnson of Phoenix, Az., Rowan and Rennan Popiel of Richfield, Mn., five siblings; Jean Bolinger of Albert Lea, Mn., Jackie (Gary) Shuck of Albert Lea, Mn., Judy Amundson of Albert Lea, Mn., Jody Johnson of Albert Lea, Mn., and John (Tami) Johnson of Albert Lea, Mn., two sisters in law; Sandra (Don) Hansen of Cambridge, Mn., and Shari (Bud) Deal of Albert Lea, Mn. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, mother in law and father in law, and a brother in law, Ricky Amundson.

The family would like to thank Grace Hospice for their loving care and support during his journey home.

National Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements. Services are pending.

Blessed be his memory.